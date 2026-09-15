Telesign and B2Metric Partner to Power AI Conversational Commerce

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Partnership combines predictive AI with secure WhatsApp and email messaging to deliver timely, personalized engagement at scale

Marina del Rey-based Telesign, a Proximus Global company and a leader in digital identity and programmable communications, has partnered with B2Metric, an AI-native customer data platform and predictive analytics company.

Together, they are helping enterprises solve a critical customer engagement challenge: turning data into timely, trusted and relevant action. Combining B2Metric’s predictive analytics with Telesign’s secure Messaging API for WhatsApp and email, the partnership enables brands across retail, e-commerce, banking and telecoms to identify key customer moments and engage customers through the channels they already use. The goal is to make conversational commerce more intelligent, secure and scalable.

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B2Metric helps brands unify customer signals, predict behavior and orchestrate personalized journeys using AI and machine learning. Through the partnership, B2Metric connects predictive insight with Telesign’s Messaging API, helping enterprises activate customer data through WhatsApp and email. For example, a retailer could automatically send a timely WhatsApp reminder when a customer abandons a cart, while a telecom operator could proactively send a personalized data top-up offer based on predicted usage needs. In each case, predictive insight is converted into relevant action at the right moment.

Delivering timely, personalized messages through WhatsApp is becoming an important differentiator for brands. As customers increasingly expect fast, relevant interactions on the channels they already use, conversational commerce can help improve engagement, conversion rates and customer loyalty.

Gregor Potocar, president of Protect & Engage, Proximus Global, said, “Conversational commerce is becoming a critical growth channel for enterprises, but its success depends on more than just reach. Brands need to combine real-time intelligence with trusted, secure communications. This partnership reflects Proximus Global’s strategy to bring together communications, digital identity and intelligence to help enterprises connect, protect and engage customers across the full customer lifecycle. By combining B2Metric’s predictive AI with Telesign’s Messaging API and fraud protection capabilities, we are helping enterprises turn customer insight into timely, relevant and protected engagement at scale.”

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Through the partnership, B2Metric customers can combine B2Metric’s data intelligence with Telesign’s global delivery capabilities, making intelligent multichannel communications easier to implement. Together, the companies provide enterprises with a streamlined route to secure, scalable, AI-driven customer engagement.

Murat Hacıoğlu, CEO of B2Metric, said, “Enterprises have no shortage of customer data; the challenge is turning it into action at the moment it can influence an outcome. By connecting B2Metric’s predictive intelligence with Telesign’s trusted global communications capabilities, we are helping brands close the activation gap and deliver timely, personalized customer experiences that support sustainable growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from Telesign and B2Metric.

