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AI & Tech

Claranova Launches Avanquest PDF API for Anthropic’s Claude

A Document Management Boost for Claude
(frank - stock.adobe.com)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Claranova has announced the launch of “Avanquest PDF API for Claude,” a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector designed for Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence assistant

This launch is part of the group’s strategy to scale up its B2B business by marketing its document technologies as SaaS services, APIs and automation solutions for developers and enterprises. “Avanquest PDF API for Claude” enables the integration of more than 15 professional PDF features directly into AI assistants and conversational workflows. This means that users can automate a variety of document processing tasks, from conversion and editing to OCR, data extraction, document protection and analysis.

Leveraging Document Management Technologies Within the AI Ecosystem

With this launch, Claranova is accelerating the adoption of the document management technologies developed by Avanquest over the past 20 years, making them available as APIs and services that can be directly integrated into AI assistants, business applications and professional workflows.

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This initiative is part of the group’s strategy to develop and expand its B2B offerings and paves the way for wider adoption of these solutions among developers, software publishers and businesses. It also enables the group to engage its existing base of business customers by offering them new, value-added services that can generate additional recurring revenue.

A Model Designed for Practical Use and Repeatability

The service is offered on a pay-as-you-go basis with a 30-day free trial. Activation is done by obtaining an API key via developers.avanquest.com. Users can then upgrade to the Starter, Scale or Enterprise plans tailored to their needs.

A Document Management Boost for Claude
(kaliel - stock.adobe.com)

This launch marks the first step in Claranova’s strategy to promote its proprietary technologies in new markets, while gradually expanding its service offerings for its existing business customers.

“With Avanquest PDF API for Claude, we are making more than 20 years of document expertise available to developers and companies building new applications based on artificial intelligence,” said Eric Gareau, CEO of Claranova. “This launch is part of our commitment to scaling up Claranova’s B2B business by leveraging our proprietary technologies through SaaS models, APIs and recurring revenue. It marks the first step in this strategy to promote our technologies in new markets, while gradually expanding our offerings for businesses.”

Building on its established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

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AI & TechBusiness by LA Times StudiosSeptember 2026AI & TECHNOLOGY

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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