CommanderAI launches mobile sales app for the waste industry

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Marina del Rey-based CommanderAI, a go-to-market (GTM) platform providing AI-powered sales and CRM for the waste, recycling and scrap industries, has announced the launch of its mobile app for iOS and Android. The app extends the full capabilities of CommanderAI’s vertical SaaS platform to field sales representatives, giving haulers, recyclers and scrap operators the ability to find, work and close new accounts from anywhere.

Field sales in waste has historically been a “windshield-time” business. Reps spot a new construction fence, a competitor’s container behind a strip mall or a facility that just opened, and the lead lives in a notebook or a memory until the rep gets back to a desk. The CommanderAI mobile app is designed to close that gap. A rep can now photograph signage, a truck or a location and start prospecting that account on the spot, with company and decision-maker data populated automatically.

“Our customers’ best salespeople aren’t sitting at a desk. They’re on routes, at transfer stations and in front of customers,” said David Berg, founder & CEO of CommanderAI. “Until now, the moment a rep saw an opportunity in the field and the moment they could act on it were hours apart. We built this app to make those the same moment. See it, snap it and Commander takes it from there.”

Advertisement

The app includes CommanderAI’s new Global Search feature, which lets reps find any contact at any company and add them to the pipeline in a single tap – now from the field. New prospects are delivered directly to the app, where reps swipe right to pursue or left to pass, and Commander automatically kicks off a follow-up in real time, whether that’s a personalized email, a call or enrollment in a multi-step sales and marketing sequence.

The mobile app is available immediately to CommanderAI customers.

Information for this article was sourced from CommanderAI.

