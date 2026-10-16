Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

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Xsolla, a global commerce company based in Los Angeles, has unveiled plans for Co-Marketing Campaigns, an upcoming self-serve tool in Xsolla Business Account for Payment Providers that lets payment providers initiate and manage marketing campaigns directly with video game developers.

Video games drive major consumer spending, but payment providers that process many of those payments have had limited ways to participate in the marketing and engagement opportunities that follow. With access to more than 1,500 video game developers and their players, Xsolla will help payment providers turn payment insights into direct marketing partnerships through Co-Marketing Campaigns.

Available directly within Xsolla Business Account for Payment Providers, the new capability gives providers visibility into how their payment methods perform across video games, helping them identify opportunities and collaborate with developers through a streamlined campaign process.

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From insight to a live promotion, the whole flow runs from one account.

“Payment providers have long competed mostly on rate,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla. “Co-Marketing Campaigns give them a way to win on more than that, with promotions built around the video games their customers already play. It turns a payment relationship into a marketing one, and it runs from the account they already have.”

Xsolla is also expanding partnership opportunities for financial institutions, with new initiatives in development to help banks engage with video game audiences through loyalty points, branded stores and cardholder promotions.

Information for this article was sourced from Xsolla.

