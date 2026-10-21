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AI & Tech

Gallatin AI Raises $50M Series A to Scale Its AI Logistics Platform for the U.S. Military

Woody Glier, CEO, Gallatin AI
Woody Glier
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Gallatin AI Inc., an El Segundo-based AI-native logistics company transforming sustainment decision-making for the U.S. military, raised $50 million in Series A financing backed by new and existing investors, including 8VC, Silent Ventures and others.

“I’m grateful to our early partners across the military logistics community for trusting us with some of the world’s most complex sustainment challenges. This Series A round gives us the resources to double down on what’s working in the field, accelerate our product roadmap and scale a capability that builds on the investments in data infrastructure the Pentagon has been making at every echelon. That is how we transform the way joint and allied forces see and sustain themselves,” said Woody Glier, chief executive of Gallatin, in a statement.

Gallatin will use the additional capital to expand its engineering team, accelerate product development and broaden its suite of AI-enabled sustainment capabilities across the Joint Logistics Enterprise. Navigator, Gallatin’s flagship decision-support platform, connects data and workflows across the force to provide a unified view of readiness while orchestrating critical sustainment processes across vehicle readiness, supply, medical and other mission-support functions. Navigator is built to transform sustainment decision support from the battlefield to the Pentagon and is already used by Army and Air Force customers across the tactical, operational and strategic levels of military planning. Proven in complex fuel, medical and munitions supply chains, the technology will expand with the company as it accelerates its permanent presence on four continents.

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“Many on our team have lived these sustainment challenges firsthand in uniform, and we know the struggle of not having the information or tools needed to do the job,” said Brian Ballard, chief product officer for Gallatin, in a statement. “The opportunity in front of us is bigger than building better software. It is making logistics a source of operational advantage and giving sustainers the ability to make better decisions before constraints become mission problems.”

Gallatin’s Navigator is currently deployed with U.S. military units around the world, supporting joint and combined exercises from Japan to Alaska to Europe. This funding round follows seed financing raised in 2024, bringing the total amount raised by Gallatin to $70 million.

Information for this story was provided by Gallatin AI.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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