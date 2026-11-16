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AI & Tech

Steven Bartlett: ‘Diary of a CEO’ Went From a $100 Mic to a Projected $60M-$70M Year

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By Faith PinnowHost 
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Steven Bartlett started “The Diary of a CEO” as a pandemic-era hobby, recorded with a $100 microphone, GarageBand and “a sock over the microphone.” The first episode got about 27 or 28 downloads, and two of them were his best friends. Today the show has passed 20 million YouTube subscribers, and Bartlett said it could forecast “probably about 60 or 70 million dollars this year” with a production team of about 15.

Speaking in New York, to LA Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow, Bartlett said a visit to a prison shaped his approach to the show. A young offender told him he couldn’t listen to one recommended episode “because you guys used big words.”

“My job isn’t to accelerate my learning,” Bartlett said. Instead, he sees himself as “a bridge to the listener who has the lowest understanding of the subject matter,” and he has to “continually fight against my own urge of looking intelligent and to simplify and to simplify and to simplify.”

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He said the show’s audience is about evenly split between men and women and runs “from 16 years old to 66 years old.” He credits that range to “keeping the bridge wide.”

With AI-generated content on the rise, Bartlett said he is “doubling more and more down” on human connection. “If you just do information, you’re going to struggle in the world that we’re heading towards,” he said. “It’s the lived experience that’s wrapped around the information that makes all the difference.”

He doesn’t call himself a journalist. “I have a huge amount of admiration for journalism,” he said, “and I don’t have those skills. I have conversations with people.” Even so, he said the show has had a full-time PhD medical fact-checker on staff for about a year and a half, and it adds on-screen pop-ups and fact-checking notes. “We don’t want to ever suppress people’s ideas,” he said, but “when it matters the most,” the audience should be able to rely on the information being accurate.

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Bartlett’s holding company now works with about 600 creators who use its software, and it partners closely with nearly 10 of them. He pitches it as an alternative to “the fragmentation vultures,” meaning outside firms that split up a creator’s events, brand deals and data.

Trust, he said, is “the currency” of creators.

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Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

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