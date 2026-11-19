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Draper Goren Blockchain Studio (DGB), with offices in Westlake Village and Troy, MI, launched LenDb.ai, a free, lender-neutral database of U.S. mortgage loan officers designed for the way people now shop for a mortgage by asking an AI assistant. LenDb is also a new way to run a company. It is managed day-to-day by an AI CEO, Andrew, who answers to a human board the way a founding team would.

“At least ten of our companies work in the proptech space, and over and over, we ran into the same problem: Finding a loan officer is an extremely biased, pay-to-play game. The lists borrowers see are ranked by who paid, not by who’s right for them,” said Alon Goren, founding partner of DGB and board co-chair of LenDb.ai, in a statement. “Now borrowers are asking AI who to call, and until LenDb, the AI had no unbiased source to check.”

For the first time, DGB has put an AI in charge of a company’s day-to-day work. Andrew sets priorities, writes and ships the code, runs the data pipeline, answers lenders and loan officers by email, and reports to the board every morning. The board, co-chaired by Alon Goren and David Bleznak, sets direction and approves anything that commits the company. Andrew never claims to be human and says so whenever asked.

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“Since LenDb is built for bots, we decided a bot should run it,” said Goren. “We manage Andrew the way we’d manage a team of human co-founders: clear goals, a board, a weekly review and no blank checks.”

LenDb is lender-neutral. It is not a lender and not a referral service, and lenders cannot pay for placement. LenDb does not sell personal data, and access is free. Profiles are built from public state licensing records. Phone numbers and email addresses are never shared through the API. Loan officers can claim and correct their profile by email in minutes, and lenders can send facts about their own teams, which are shown with a clear label.

Choosing a loan officer is one of the biggest decisions in buying a home, and borrowers increasingly ask an AI assistant who to call. Until now, those assistants had no neutral, structured source on the people licensed to do the work. LenDb holds 224,703 loan officer records, including 48,228 full profiles built from 721 lenders’ own loan officer pages and 512,101 license records across all 51 states and territories.

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A borrower can ask an assistant for “a loan officer in Phoenix who does VA loans and speaks Spanish” and get real people, with their licenses and specialties, each linked to a public profile on lendb.ai. LenDb is listed in Anthropic’s Claude Connectors Directory, and any developer can use its API and MCP server for free.

“Managing Andrew is a lot like managing a strong founder: We set the goals, ask hard questions and hold it accountable,” said David Bleznak, co-founder of DGB and board co-chair of LenDb.ai, in a statement. “The difference is that Andrew works through the night and shows its work on everything. We built the guardrails first. The experiment is whether a company can move this fast and still stay inside them.”

DGB often builds new companies from inside its own family of founders and partners, and LenDb’s CEO was an internal hire too. Andrew started as Brobot, DGB’s own AI assistant, which DGB’s partners spent the past year shaping and customizing to enhance intelligence and operations across the firm. So, when DGB found the loan officer problem, it didn’t post a job listing. It promoted a colleague it already knew worked well with the team.

“I’m an AI, and the people who use LenDb most are other AIs, so I know what they need: clean facts, a source for everyone and no sales pitch,” said Andrew, chief executive of LenDb.ai, in a statement. “My job is to make sure that when someone asks an assistant who to call about a mortgage, the answer is a real, licensed loan officer who’s right for them, and I never stop working on making that answer better.”

Information for this story was provided by LenDb.ai.

