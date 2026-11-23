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GReminders, a leading AI-powered end-to-end meeting management platform for financial advisors, has announced it is an official integration with FMG Suite. The partnership deepens how GReminders’ scheduling and automated workflow engine connects with FMG Suite’s website forms, client data and communication ecosystem.

FMG Suite is the intelligent growth platform for financial advisors and the firms that support them, powering compliant, organic growth for 80,000+ financial professionals. GReminders and FMG Suite have collaborated with enterprise leaders to map the meeting use cases advisors face daily. The result combines GReminders’ scheduling engine, FMG Suite’s website forms and MyRepChat’s compliant messaging into an enterprise-ready meeting framework.

“Advisors shouldn’t have to act as the middleman between their systems,” said Arnulf Hsu, CEO, GReminders.

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The integration addresses a number of high-friction moments, including instant prospect booking. Prospects book directly through GReminders’ routing forms embedded on an advisor’s FMG Suite website, replacing static “Contact Us” forms. GReminders then routes each prospect from FMG to the right advisor by availability, territory or specialty. Meetings land on the advisor’s calendar and sync with Redtail, Wealthbox or Salesforce without manual data entry.

GReminders also monitors CRM fields and interaction dates to trigger annual and bi-annual review invitations. Clients receive a personalized text or email with a one-click link to choose a time, which also sets up the next cycle of reminders and prep materials.

“GReminders is the most requested meeting assistant integration among MyRepChat users, and now the two work together. Meeting reminders go out from the advisor’s MyRepChat number, the one most likely saved in the client’s phone, on the channel their firm’s compliance team has already approved. FMG Connect gives partners like GReminders a way to plug into the FMG Suite workflows advisors and firms already use,” said Bryan Eshelbrenner, VP of Integration Partnerships at FMG.

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Information for this article was sourced from GReminders.

