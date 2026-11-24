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Los Angeles-based Kinsta, a leading managed hosting provider for WordPress, has announced the launch of Vulnerability Protection, powered by Patchstack, a new security layer that automatically protects every Kinsta WordPress site against known plugin and theme vulnerabilities at no extra cost. Websites are protected as soon as a vulnerability is detected, even if a fix is not yet available.

WordPress vulnerabilities are a growing problem, with vulnerabilities rising 42% in 2025, and 46% of those disclosed had no vendor fix at the time, according to Patchstack’s State of WordPress Security in 2026 report. A compromise can mean lost orders, damaged business reputation and exposed customer data.

“AI has dramatically increased how quickly hackers can find and exploit vulnerabilities in software,” said Daniel Pataki, CTO at Kinsta. “Application-level issues have traditionally not been addressed by hosts, but we believe stability and security of a site is essential and lets a business focus on growth. We see this as an investment in our customers’ experience.”

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Kinsta’s Vulnerability Protection identifies vulnerabilities in a site’s software and applies protection at the WordPress application layer. Vulnerability Protection continuously checks the plugins, themes and WordPress version running on each site against known vulnerabilities. If it finds one, it applies a personalized firewall, with no changes to site code and no dashboards or vulnerability feeds for customers to monitor. This keeps the site protected until the software can be safely updated.

Within the first weeks, Patchstack has blocked more than 1.5 million exploitation attempts across more than 68,000 Kinsta sites.

“With the recent avalanche of vulnerability discoveries combined with the increasing speed of vulnerability weaponization, fast mitigation is non-negotiable for businesses of any size,” said Oliver Sild, CEO of Patchstack. “Kinsta has made a major investment in its customers’ security and made a premium security solution available to everyone at no extra cost.”

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Patchstack’s report found 11,334 new WordPress vulnerabilities in 2025, and high-severity vulnerabilities in 2025 outnumbered the previous two years combined. Plugins accounted for 91% of vulnerabilities.

Some hosting providers monitor for vulnerabilities and send notifications but charge extra to mitigate them. Kinsta includes mitigation with every plan automatically. In addition, agencies are Kinsta’s core customers, and the benefit grows with the portfolio size. An agency with 200 clients gets 200 sites of protection without having to track a single vulnerability.

Vulnerability Protection adds a layer to the security Kinsta already includes on every WordPress plan. Cloudflare-powered DDoS protection and a managed WAF stop attacks at the edge, and Bot Protection, which Kinsta launched in June, controls automated traffic. Kinsta Automatic Updates also installs vendor fixes as soon as they are released.

Information for this article was sourced from Kinsta.

