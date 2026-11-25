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Partnership combines advanced positioning with authoritative indoor maps to address floor-level location challenges for 9-1-1 centers and first responders

Hermosa Beach-based Rypplzz has announced a strategic partnership with GeoComm to tackle a persistent public safety challenge: understanding where someone is inside a multistory building. The companies are combining GeoComm’s public safety-grade indoor maps and location intelligence with Rypplzz’s software-defined, three-dimensional positioning technology, working toward more precise, meaningful location information for 9-1-1 centers and first responders.

The partnership reflects GeoComm’s focus on bringing advanced location technologies into the geographic context public safety professionals need. Rypplzz contributes measurements of horizontal position and elevation. GeoComm connects positioning information to authoritative indoor maps, helping users understand its relationship to floors, rooms, entrances, exits and other critical building features. The intended result is location intelligence that supports operational decisions, rather than a position that requires further interpretation.

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Identifying a building is an important starting point in emergency response, but it may leave responders searching across multiple floors. Vertical location, often called the Z-axis, adds the height information needed to distinguish between levels. Connecting that measurement with building and floor data is essential to making it useful: An elevation value alone does not explain which floor someone is on or what surrounds them.

“Uncertainty in location determination and floor estimation creates risk of responders arriving at the wrong floor, making trustworthy location intelligence vital. GeoComm is committed to solving the Z-axis for our customers, and Rypplzz’s 3D positioning gives us a path to bring floor-level information alongside the indoor maps and location data responders already rely on. We are working with their team to build toward that together,” said Mac McElvaney, chief product and innovation officer at GeoComm.

Rypplzz’s software-defined technology uses measurements from existing wireless and network infrastructure to calculate three-dimensional position. The Rypplzz platform combines available measurements and sensor information to estimate horizontal location and elevation, along with information about accuracy and confidence. In practical terms, the technology is designed to indicate both where someone is and how certain that location estimate is.

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This approach creates an opportunity to connect network-based positioning with public safety mapping. The companies’ work will focus on translating those technical capabilities into information that can be interpreted within buildings and used in emergency workflows. For communications providers and application developers serving public safety, the opportunity is to make network-derived location useful within the tools their users depend on.

GeoComm provides the mapping foundation for this work through its indoor maps, location intelligence and Public Safety Content Library. Indoor mapping content is already available through the library to support authorized applications. Connecting positioning data with that content is intended to give users a shared geographic reference for understanding an incident, communicating about a location and coordinating assistance.

“When a 9-1-1 call comes in, knowing the building is not enough. Responders need to know where inside that building they should go. Rypplzz turns existing network infrastructure into a source of precise spatial intelligence, and GeoComm turns that position into actionable public safety context. Together, we can deliver better X/Y/Z location intelligence through the systems 9-1-1 centers and first responders already use,” said Josh Pendrick, CEO and co-founder of Rypplzz.

The planned integration is designed to bring positioning and mapping information together within authorized 9-1-1 and responder applications, with the goal of supporting existing operational workflows rather than requiring a separate positioning application.

GeoComm is building a broader location intelligence ecosystem in which complementary technologies address different operational needs. The Rypplzz partnership advances that strategy by pairing a specialized positioning capability with GeoComm’s mapping expertise and public safety focus. Together, the companies are pursuing a clearer connection between precise location and the information people need to act on it.

Information for this article was sourced from GeoComm and Rypplzz.

