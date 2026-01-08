Breggz Unveils World’s First IMAX® Enhanced Wireless In-Ear Headphones at CES 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Amsterdam-based audio specialist Breggz has made a significant splash at CES 2026, announcing that its flagship Zohn-1 wireless hearable is the first in-ear device ever to receive IMAX® Enhanced certification.

The partnership between Breggz, IMAX, and DTS marks the expansion of the IMAX Enhanced program into a brand-new device category. Previously reserved for high-end home theater equipment like TVs, AVRs, and soundbars, the certification now extends to personal, portable audio, ensuring that mobile viewers can experience the same immersive, high-fidelity sound quality intended by filmmakers and artists.

Honoring Creative Intent

Breggz was founded by singer and artist Xander de Buisonjé, whose mission was to bridge the gap between studio-quality sound and the often-lacking performance of consumer earbuds.

“Artists and filmmakers spend significant time and effort to deliver the best possible audio quality, but hearing the poor sound quality of in-ear hearables puts all that hard work and creative intent to waste,” said de Buisonjé. “I just want the world to hear what I hear.”

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer at IMAX, echoed this sentiment, noting that the partnership is a natural fit for the brand’s mission to deliver best-in-class experiences. “By expanding IMAX Enhanced into a premium in-ear device, we’re growing the IMAX Experience and giving fans a way to enjoy content with clarity and power,” Dolci said.

The Science Behind the Sound

The Zohn-1 is built on four core audio principles designed to differentiate it from standard wireless headphones:

Perfect Anatomical Fit: Ensuring the physical seal matches the user’s ear for optimal acoustics.

Ensuring the physical seal matches the user’s ear for optimal acoustics. Advanced Balanced Acoustic Drivers: Utilizing hand-placed armatures for precise frequency response.

Utilizing hand-placed armatures for precise frequency response. Sophisticated Microprocessing: Leveraging advanced tech to handle complex audio signals.

Leveraging advanced tech to handle complex audio signals. Greater Personalization: Delivering a tailored listening experience that adapts to the individual user.

By combining handcrafted precision with calibrated acoustics, the Zohn-1 aims to create a more personal and immersive connection to content, whether a user is watching an IMAX Enhanced film on a tablet or listening to high-resolution music.

Attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas can experience the Zohn-1 firsthand from January 6–9 at the Aria Resort & Casino. Detailed product information is also available at the company’s official website.

Sourced with information from Breggz.