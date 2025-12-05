Mazda Partners with DonorsChoose to Help Students Discover and Engage in STEM 

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

$250,000 Initiative Will Clear Teacher Lists Across U.S. Through Flash Fund and Matched Donations

Mazda North American Operations, in partnership with education non-profit DonorsChoose, is kicking off the holiday season with a $250,000 donation to uplift students and teachers across the country. The collaborative effort aims to provide dedicated educators, focusing specifically on critical Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) projects, the resources they need to foster innovation and discovery in the classroom.

This initiative is part of the Mazda Be Moved community engagement program, which is intended to create opportunities that move communities forward. Starting December 1, Mazda launched a $100,000 “flash fund” to fulfill project requests, with a focus on STEM, across Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston-Manchester schools.

As of December 3, and through the holiday season, Mazda will match up to an additional $150,000 in donations made to STEM-focused teacher projects submitted nationwide on DonorsChoose, effectively doubling the impact of every contribution and inspiring broader community support. This strategic approach reinforces the Be Moved program’s mission to foster vibrant learning spaces and inspire the next generation of innovators.

“After seeing the impact and joy these donations brought to students and teachers last season, we were excited to partner with DonorsChoose again this year,” said Brad Audet, chief marketing officer at Mazda North American Operations. “By supporting STEM projects, we’re investing in the future of young students and helping them discover their passions and develop the skills they need to innovate and thrive.”

This is the second giving season Mazda is partnering with DonorsChoose. In 2024, Mazda donated $250,000 to schools across the country.

“It’s an honor to join forces with Mazda again this holiday season to help bring vital resources to classrooms,” said Adam Disler, senior vice president, partnerships at DonorsChoose. “Donations like this create incredible opportunities for teachers to bring cutting-edge projects to life they otherwise would not have access to, empowering students to engage in STEM projects that will inspire their future dreams and careers.”

