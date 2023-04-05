Los Angeles Times Talks presented by Tourism Australia

The L.A. Times, along with partners American Australian Association (G’DAY USA) and Tourism Australia, presented three insightful panels at Australia House @ SXSW 2023.

Travel Trends with the Los Angeles Times at Australia House @ SXSW

L.A. Times’ Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, Anna Magzanyan, led a captivating Travel Trends panel at AUSTRALIA HOUSE @ SXSW 2023, speaking alongside Tourism Australia’s Chief of Marketing, Susan Coghill, and Vice President (The Americas), Chris Allison. Data from Tourism Australia’s Future of Demand travel report set the foundation of the discussion, with expert panelists analyzing the current opportunities, challenges, and overwhelmingly extensive optimism surrounding the travel industry in 2023.

Panelists:

Anna Magzanyan, Los Angeles Times

Chris Allison, Tourism Australia

Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia

VIDEO | 43:30 Travel Trends with the Los Angeles Times at Australia House @ SXSW Anna Magzanyan, chief strategy and revenue officer of the Los Angeles Times, moderates a discussion with Chris Allison, vice president, the Americas at Tourism Australia, and Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia’s chief marketing officer.

Enticing Travel Through Song, Art & The Written Word

Listen in to some of Australia’s leading creative and marketing minds as they have an in-depth discussion of the power of the arts in tourism storytelling – and how song, film and written word have become transformative in attracting travelers. With a proud history of industry-leading cultural exports, Australia has produced a significant contingent of actors, directors, musicians and writers who have found global success sharing their art through film, television, song and literature on the world stage.

Panelists:

Colin Daniels, Adweek USA

Susan Coghill, Tourism Australia

Cam Blackley, M&C Saatchi Australia

Millie Millgate, Sounds Australia

VIDEO | 01:00:52 Enticing Travel Through Song, Art & The Written Word Colin Daniels of Adweek USA moderates a panel discussion with Susan Coghill of Tourism Australia; Cam Blackley of M&C Saatchi Australia; and Millie Millgate of Sounds Australia.

Connecting to Country – The Power of Song, Food & Movement

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have connected to country through food, song and shared movement for more than 65,000 years. In this panel, gain meaningful insights into the modern role of food, culture, the arts and sports in the world’s oldest continuous culture – told by First Nations Australians excelling in their fields.

Panelists:

Alex Temblador, Award-Winning Travel Author

Patty Mills, NBA Point Guard (Brooklyn Nets)

Nornie Bero, Mabu Mabu

King Stingray, Rock Band from Northeast Arnhem Land

VIDEO | 59:56 Connecting to Country – The Power of Song, Food & Movement Alex Temblador, an award-winning travel author, moderates a panel discussion featuring Patty Mills, NBA Point Guard (Brooklyn Nets); chef Nornie Bero of Mabu Mabu restaurant; and members of King Stingray, a rock band from Northeast Arnhem Land.

To see more from Australia House at SXSW 2023, click here.