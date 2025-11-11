The Future of Auto Shows: 118 Years in the Making

For 118 years, the Los Angeles Auto Show has been more than a place to see new cars. It has been a stage where the future takes shape. When it debuted in 1907 with nearly one hundred vehicles under a canvas tent, the automobile was still a novelty. Yet the show survived and thrived as the world around it changed. It helped usher in the rise of mass production. It celebrated the golden age of muscle cars. It introduced a generation to Japanese imports. It captured the SUV boom and witnessed the dawn of the connected car.

In its early decades, the Los Angeles Auto Show grew alongside Hollywood’s rise, turning cars into symbols of aspiration. From glamorous luxury to high performance to bold customization, what premiered here often became what the rest of the world dreamed of driving.

Now, the industry is at another turning point. And once again, Los Angeles is not just keeping pace. It is looking ahead.

The next era of the auto show will not only be an unveiling of the latest models. It will celebrate the entire universe of automotive passion and how it overlaps with the way people live, work and create. Drivers today have more options than ever. Gas-powered vehicles continue to provide performance and range. Hybrids combine efficiency with everyday flexibility. Electric vehicles are introducing new technology and new expectations. The future is not a single lane. The future is choice. And this is where those choices come together.

That evolution will reach far beyond what currently sits under the lights on the convention floor. The Auto Show of the future is expanding the experience and opening the doors wider. Imagine a show spilling across the city itself. Outdoor driving showcases where attendees can try vehicles in environments that reflect real life. Ride-along experiences that demonstrate what horsepower and handling feel like at speed. Purpose-built zones where off-road capabilities come alive on steep climbs and rocky crawls. Drift arenas that deliver tire smoke and adrenaline. Every form of driving represented in one place, every corner of car culture embraced and celebrated.

Cars in Los Angeles have always meant more than getting from one place to another. They influence style, music, neighborhoods and creative expression. Every community in the city has a different relationship with cars, whether that means weekend builds in the driveway, showcasing rides at local meets or simply relying on a trusted set of wheels to navigate daily life. The auto show of the future embraces that full spectrum, bringing together the people who shape automotive culture on the biggest and smallest of community stages.

This next chapter will be built for those generations shaping the future of the automobile. Millennials who see cars as extensions of lifestyle. Gen Z, who value experiences more than possessions. Gen Alpha, who will grow up expecting innovation to feel effortless. They are not coming to be told what the future looks like. They want to feel it, shape it and take part in it. The auto show of the future will meet them in that space by creating environments that are social, connective and designed for discovery. Experiences that invite customization, creativity and self-expression, where attendees participate rather than observe.

The show will become a festival that matches the energy of its passionate audiences. Not just a demonstration of off-road capability, but a place where you can climb into the driver’s seat and conquer terrain. Not just a video reel of performance cars, but the rush of acceleration in your chest. Not just a display of culture, but a scene built by trusted brands, artists, athletes, musicians and industry pioneers, all captured and shared by creators with real influence. The venue itself will become part of the story, taking place in a location that breaks from tradition and unlocks new ways to play, explore and share the experience with others. This is an automotive universe only Los Angeles can imagine, and only Los Angeles can build.

(LA Auto Show)

Some things will always remain true. Seeing the latest vehicles in person is still the moment that matters. Sitting behind the wheel is when imagination becomes reality. Auto shows will always be where your automotive future ceases being fantasy and becomes something you hold, hear and can picture in your driveway.

For more than a century, Los Angeles has led the evolution of automotive culture and innovation. The Los Angeles Auto Show now enters a new era that is bigger, bolder and more connected to the world around it. It remains a place where automotive history is written and will be where this next chapter begins.

Because the future of auto shows is not only about cars. It is about everything that moves us, both physically and emotionally. On the road. In the city. And in every auto enthusiast’s heart.

In Los Angeles, that future is already coming to life; it’s only a matter of time.

