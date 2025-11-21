Everything to See, Do and Drive at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show

There’s no place like Los Angeles when it comes to car culture – and no better time to experience it all than during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. From November 21 through 30, the Los Angeles Convention Center will transform into a sprawling, sensory-rich playground for car lovers, casual fans, families, and everyone in between.

With hundreds of new models, dozens of immersive experiences and a wide-open invitation to test drive everything from rugged SUVs to cutting-edge EVs, this year’s show isn’t just about what’s next in the automotive world – it’s a celebration of the deep bond between Angelenos and their cars.

Here’s what not to miss:

1. The Newest Rides, straight from the Factory

This year’s show promises headline-making reveals, with the latest model lineups and future-forward concepts on full display. Whether you’re a die-hard gearhead or just curious about what’s coming to a driveway near you, expect technology, style and a few surprises along the way.

2. Yes, You Can Actually Drive Them

Looking for more than just eye candy? You’re in luck. With indoor and outdoor test tracks – including off-road courses and EV performance routes – you can hop behind the wheel or buckle up for ride-alongs with expert drivers. Just bring a valid license and some comfy shoes.

3. Get Underground

Beneath Kentia Hall, The Underground taps into L.A.’s heart and soul – its garage-born car culture. This reimagined space features lowriders, tuners, custom builds and boundary-pushing designs curated by local artists and builders. It’s gritty, expressive, and pure Los Angeles.

4. Showcase Hall = Automotive Eye Candy

If you’re chasing high-gloss finishes, carbon fiber curves, and next-level craftsmanship, head to Showcase Hall. Here, exotic supercars, restomods, luxury vehicles and hypercars are displayed like fine art, representing the pinnacle of global car design and performance.

5. Adventure, Hollywood and Heritage Collide

The 2025 show expands its themed areas with fresh experiences like the OVR Outpost, spotlighting overland vehicles and outdoor adventure rigs. Fox Factory will wow off-road fans, while Jeep and Ford offer adrenaline-pumping rides. Over at the Hall of SPARQ, peek under the hood of Formula 1 cars, museum classics and cinematic icons.

6. All Roads Lead to L.A.’s Creators

LA is a city of storytellers – and this year’s show celebrates that spirit. On the All Roads Stage, hear from local creators, YouTubers, and automotive influencers. Nearby, the Creator Studio features original content creators whose love for cars intersects with art, fashion, and film.

7. A Legend Returns: Scout Motors

Making one of the year’s most anticipated comebacks, Scout Motors unveils its next-generation off-road vehicles: the Traveler SUV and Terra Truck. The return of this iconic American brand – last seen over four decades ago – will be celebrated with a full outdoor exhibit in Gilbert Lindsay Plaza.

(Jim Donnely)

8. Your Next Car Might Be Here

Whether you’re just browsing or ready to buy, the Auto Show is a one-stop shop. Compare gas, hybrid and electric vehicles all in one place – without sales pressure. Sit inside, ask questions and get a feel for what fits your lifestyle before heading to a dealership.

9. Fun for the Whole Family

Kids and families are welcome throughout the show, with interactive exhibits, photo ops and even virtual driving simulators. Weekday mornings offer a quieter pace for families who want to explore without the crowds.

10. Plan Smart: Tickets, Transit and Tips

Tickets start at $18 and are available now at laautoshow.com . Options include weekday deals, VIP tours, and family four-packs. Parking at the Convention Center ranges from $25–35 (check SpotHero for reservations) or skip the stress and ride Metro to Pico Station, just steps from the entrance.

The Takeaway?

The LA Auto Show isn’t just a display – it’s a destination. It reflects what makes Southern California unique: innovation, individuality, and an enduring love affair with the open road. Whether you’re geeking out over concept cars, hunting for your next ride or just soaking up the scene, this year’s show offers a full tank of excitement.