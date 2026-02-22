At the ‘Finish Line’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A father and son team readies expansion of their unique style of automotive-focused clubs

For commercial real estate professionals Rick and Tony Principe, a hobby and passion drove them into a new line of business. The father-son duo is expanding Finish Line Auto Club, their Westlake Village company that was originally founded in 2006 and functions not unlike a “country club” for car collectors, with an emphasis on safe care and storage of their prized possessions. Now, the Principes are expanding the concept beyond Southern California with an eye towards a nationwide rollout.

Finish Line creates a veritable dream state for auto enthusiasts. Part storage garage, part custom enthusiast “cave” and part community center, the locations offer a central meeting point for passionate car collectors. From rare exotics to one-of-a-kind classics, each storage space is fully customizable and as unique as the vehicle (and owner).

They have been heading into the home stretch of their largest facility yet in Scottsdale, Arizona, that is set to open later this year. There are also plans to open in Palm Desert and they have discussed eventually expanding to other major metros such as Las Vegas, Nashville and other locations nationwide.

“The Scottsdale facility sits on 11 acres with the main condo project holding 70 garages in 140,000 square feet. There is an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse with a food and beverage membership program operated by a hospitality company,” said Tony Principe.

The Scottsdale location is significant because it features a high-end demographic, great climate, open roads and an annual car auction that is one of the largest sources of collector cars in the country. The event draws thousands of people from around the world. Finish Line’s location is close to the region’s premier private jet airport.

Moreover, Arizona is the fastest growing state for millionaires who relocate from other states, it has a large startup business community and has new AI and technology companies planning investments of $200 billion in the region.

Originally, the company was simply a way for collectors to store cars, but the concept has evolved from a garage facility into a membership club that offers concierge-level amenities and reciprocal agreements among its locations. For example, it offers member rides to and from, auto factory tours and other relevant programming along with meeting space. Tony Principe said the Scottsdale club – as its newest iteration – would offer even more amenities, like a hospitality program curated by a third-party partner.

The model takes a larger industrial facility and sub-divides it into approximately 2,000-square-foot garage condos that are sold to car enthusiasts. The Scottsdale location, for example, previously served as the headquarters for iconic guitar maker Fender, which relocated elsewhere in the Phoenix area. Serious collectors often prefer to buy rather than rent space so they can then invest in the design of their garages and add personal touches.

“The idea 20 years ago was to solve a problem for storage, but everybody wants events, drives with other people, a speakers’ series. People join like it’s a club and they have tremendous appreciation for their investment in condos. It’s worked out very well,” said Rick Principe.

Solving an Unexpected Insurance Issue

Another factor leading to Finish Line’s growth is the changing requirements of insurance companies. Collectors, especially those in high-risk fire areas such as Malibu, Pacific Palisades or the Southern California foothills, have had insurance companies deny or revoke coverage for collections stored in a home garage. The Principes were surprised to hear that one suggestion made by insurers has been to call Finish Line for storage. Insurers have explained that risks associated with natural disasters or theft are greatly reduced because their facilities have 24-hour security surveillance, staff on site, fire suppression equipment such as sprinklers and are located in industrial vs. residential areas.

Alternatives for owners include renting individual warehouses or small spaces inside of a multi-tenant warehouse facility, but these are often not dedicated automotive facilities and do not offer the membership club amenities and the camaraderie of the automotive community. Rick Principe noted that about 70% of the owners are original condo purchasers and the garages have had strong price appreciation, although many are not willing to sell. Some owners that sold have found that pricing increased significantly when they tried to buy again later. Several own condos in multiple locations.

After opening in Westlake Village, the company then expanded to Calabasas after a multi-year development, and then opened a third location in Orange County. Simultaneously, the company has grown beyond its physical footprint. It developed a platform through its app to allow owners to list vehicles available for purchase that only Finish Line owners see. This facilitates sales and licensing through the owners, who also have the option to send vehicles to auction.

Although they’ve seen some healthy competition among collectors, the Principes said that it’s supplanted by more of an appreciation for hobby and community.

“The nice part is that it doesn’t matter whether you’re collecting VWs or Ferraris. There’s a desire to be around collectibles,” said Tony Principe.

“But there are some standout vehicles that wow everybody.”