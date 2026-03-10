Mitra EV Secures $27M Funding to Revolutionize Commercial Fleet Electrification

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mitra EV, a Los Angeles-based commercial fleet electrification platform, secured a $27-million financing and equity funding from lead investor Ultra Capital, alongside a credit facility from S2G Investments. The funding will be used to expand Mitra’s shared charging network, deploy additional fleet solutions and scale its capital-efficient electrification model into new markets.

“Switching to electric is becoming one of the most compelling economic decisions a fleet can make,” said Marisa Sweeney, principal at S2G Investments, in a statement. “EV charging is up to 60% cheaper per mile than gasoline, far less volatile than fuel markets. Mitra removes the complexity that typically slows deployment and delivers the advantages of fleet electrification from day one, giving operators a practical path to immediate, measurable ROI.”

Mitra EV offers a fully managed electrification model that serves small- and mid-sized businesses and larger fleets. It combines no-upfront-cost EV leasing of vehicles from top-tier original equipment manufacturers with dedicated overnight charging and access to a growing network of shared DC fast-charging hubs, delivering up to 75% operating costs reduction.

It recently launched the first shared DC fast-charging hub network in the United States built specifically for urban commercial fleets. By increasing charging availability in dense markets where access is often the biggest constraint, the hubs would allow for additional fleet adoption, improve asset utilization, reduce interconnection and utility service complexity, and support scalable infrastructure deployment.

Founded in 2023, Mitra EV enables faster electrification of fleets while improving reliability, driver experience and sustainability. It is vehicle- and charger-agnostic, allowing it to work across a broad ecosystem of manufacturers and charging technology providers.

San Francisco-based investor Ultra Capital, founded in 2015, primarily invests in energy transition and sustainable infrastructure, with focus on the accelerating trend of electrification, while S2G Investments centers on venture and growth-stage businesses across food and agriculture, oceans and energy. The funding marks Ultra Capital’s second investment in the company following a $5-million seed round in 2023.

Information for this article was sourced from Mitra EV.