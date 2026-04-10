McKenna Automotive Group’s $60M Porsche of Anaheim Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground

McKenna leadership dig the ceremonial first shovelful of soil to break ground on Porsche of Anaheim

On Thursday, April 9, McKenna Auto Group hosted the official groundbreaking ceremony for Porsche of Anaheim. Located at 1515 W Lincoln Ave., this project represents a significant private investment in Anaheim’s commercial infrastructure and marks the first time the Porsche brand will have a dedicated presence within the city limits.

This development is the result of a strategic partnership between McKenna Auto Group and the City of Anaheim. The project is designed to serve as a high-visibility flagship along the I-5 corridor, utilizing modern vertical construction techniques to maximize the utility of a 2.8-acre urban infill site.

The Porsche of Anaheim facility is engineered to meet the latest “Destination Porsche” global corporate identity standards. Unlike traditional single-story automotive retail centers, this project utilizes a four-story vertical design to accommodate comprehensive operations within an urban footprint.

“This project represents more than just a new building – it’s a reflection of our long-standing commitment to our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve,” stated Danny McKenna, owner of McKenna Auto Group. “For over six decades, our family has been proud to grow alongside Southern California.”

Key features of the new building will include:

Total Area: 157,794 square feet of premium automotive space.

Showroom & Gallery: A multi-level dedicated display area for new and certified pre-owned Porsche inventory.

Service & Repair Hub: A state-of-the-art service center equipped for major mechanical repair, diagnostic services, and electric vehicle (EV) maintenance.

On-Site Logistics: Integrated vehicle storage and parts department to streamline operations.

Freeway-Oriented Design: The building’s elevation and city-approved sign program are specifically engineered for maximum visibility from the I-5 freeway.

Classic and modern Porsches at the groundbreaking.

Economic Impacts and Municipal Benefits

The $60 million private investment by McKenna Auto Group is projected to provide substantial long-term financial benefits to the City of Anaheim and the surrounding Southern California economy.

Economic Category

Projected Impact

Total Private Investment

Approximately $60M

Annual Sales Tax Revenue

Approximately $1.1M to the City of Anaheim

Operational Employment

±75 permanent, high-skill positions

Construction Employment

±100 jobs during the development phase

Site Utility

2.8-acre urban infill redevelopment



The anticipated $1.1 million in annual sales tax revenue will contribute directly to Anaheim’s General Fund, supporting the city’s ability to fund public safety, infrastructure improvements and community services.

Regulatory Compliance and Environmental Sustainability

A critical component of the project’s progression was its adherence to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The development qualified for a Class 32 In-Fill Development Exemption. This specialized designation is reserved for projects that meet specific criteria, including:

Consistency with the applicable general plan and zoning designations Occurring within city limits on a site of no more than five acres Not on a habitat for endangered, rare or threatened species Not resulting in significant effects relating to traffic, noise, air quality or water quality Adequately served by all required utilities and public services



By meeting these standards, the Porsche of Anaheim project serves as a model for sustainable urban redevelopment, converting an underutilized parcel into a high-value commercial asset without expanding the city’s geographical footprint.

Unanimous Approval

The development received total approval from the Anaheim City Council, reflecting a shared vision for the Lincoln Avenue and Manchester Avenue gateway. To facilitate the project’s success, the City Council approved several key entitlements and variances:

Automotive Use Permits: Authorized for sales, leasing, and major repair operations.

Authorized for sales, leasing, and major repair operations. Floor Area Increase: Permitted to allow for the 157,794 square-foot four-story structure.

Permitted to allow for the 157,794 square-foot four-story structure. Signage Program: A comprehensive, freeway-oriented branding package to enhance the city’s commercial corridor.

A comprehensive, freeway-oriented branding package to enhance the city’s commercial corridor. Parcel Map Consolidation: Streamlining the land records for the 2.8-acre site.

Streamlining the land records for the 2.8-acre site. Development Variances: Adjustments to landscape setbacks and parking configurations were granted to optimize the site’s urban functionality.



Founded over 60 years ago, McKenna Auto Group is a family-owned and operated organization based in Southern California. The group represents a portfolio of luxury automotive brands, including Porsche, BMW, and Audi. With a focus on long-term regional growth and community involvement, McKenna has established itself as a leader in the luxury retail and service sector.

Sourced from McKenna Automotive Group.