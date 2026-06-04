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Automotive Business

Fletcher Jones Acquires Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills From Group 1 Automotive

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Fletcher Jones, a major West Coast automotive dealership group, acquired Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills from Group 1 Automotive, strengthening its luxury footprint in Southern California. The Presidio Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Group 1.

Fletcher Jones made the acquisition after selling Mercedes-Benz and Audi stores in the Chicago market in September 2025, consolidating its presence on the West Coast.

“This acquisition is a natural next step for Fletcher Jones as we continue to invest in the markets where we have scale,” said Keith May, president of Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, in a statement. “Adding Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills enhances our already-significant presence in Southern California. We’ve valued the collaboration and trust with both Group 1 and Presidio throughout the process.”

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Fletcher Jones Automotive Group was founded in 1946 by Fletcher Jones Sr. with a single store in Downtown Los Angeles and has grown into one of the top 50 dealership groups in the country, according to Automotive News. Group 1 is one of the largest in the nation, with 253 automotive dealerships, 313 franchises and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“After significant acquisitions expanding Group 1’s footprint and increasing our luxury presence in strategic locations, this sale allows us to further focus on our growth in our core markets,” said Daryl Kenningham, chief executive of Group 1 Automotive, in a statement. “Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills has a proud legacy, and we’re confident Fletcher Jones will carry it forward.”

Information for this article was sourced from the Presidio Group.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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