Evotrex Raises $30M Series A to Accelerate Evotrex-PG5 Electric RV Production

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Evotrex, a City of Industry-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, raised $30 million in Series A financing that included participation from new investors, including GSR United Capital, Forebright Concerto Capital, Unique Capital, Pegasus Capital, TTGG Ventures, ChunJia Capital, Thundersoft and others. This brings the company’s total funding raised to date to $46 million.

The capital raised will be used to complete final product development, automotive-standard testing and validation, and production preparation for the Evotrex-PG5 electric RV trailer ahead of planned customer deliveries in 2027. Roughly 90% of Evotrex’s order book is for the fully loaded Premium trim, priced at $159,990. Evotrex plans to prioritize this configuration for initial customer deliveries.

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By year’s end, Evotrex expects to launch a comprehensive automotive-standard testing and validation program, underscoring its commitment to prioritizing reliability and safety alongside innovation. The program will include towing and range testing, energy management system evaluations, lateral stability and braking assessments, structural durability testing, water fording and rain exposure trials, and regulatory compliance testing.

“Evotrex was created to transform outdoor adventure and challenge the traditional boundaries of what an RV can be,” said Alex Xiao, chief executive and founder of Evotrex, in a statement. “Following the strong response to our CES debut earlier this year, this financing represents a major milestone for the company and validates our vision for a new category of intelligent, power-generating RVs designed around flexibility, energy independence and modern living.”

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Designed as both an RV and mobile energy platform, the Evotrex-PG5 combines onboard power generation, energy storage and intelligent energy management into a single integrated system built for a new generation of outdoor travel and mobile living. As consumer expectations around flexibility, connectivity and energy independence continue to evolve, Evotrex sees growing demand for platforms capable of supporting recreation, remote work, live events, mobile business operations and resilient backup power within a single ecosystem.

As a community-driven brand, Evotrex has continued refining the PG5 alongside preorder customers and brand ambassadors through an ongoing co-creation process. Product updates informed by customer feedback include modular, removable dinette seating, an integrated 72-inch cinema screen, a rear bug screen with an optional enclosed patio bug-screen system, a new interior theme option and additional layout and usability enhancements.

Information for this article was sourced from Evotrex.

