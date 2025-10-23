Shop Smarter, Drive Happier: Why LA Auto Show Is the Best Place to Find Your Next Car

Angelenos’ passion for cars is woven into the city’s identity, and it all culminates at the LA Auto Show.

Buying a new car is one of the biggest decisions most of us make, and with more choices, features, and powertrains than ever before, the process can feel overwhelming. Online research is a great place to start, but screens and spec sheets can only tell you so much. At some point, you need to sit behind the wheel, explore the technology and see how a vehicle feels in real life.

That’s where the Los Angeles Auto Show comes in.

From November 21 to 30, the Los Angeles Convention Center will once again transform into a citywide celebration of cars, creativity and innovation. Whether you’re shopping for a new family SUV, dreaming about an electric future or simply love seeing beautiful machines up close, LA Auto Show is the ultimate place to see what’s new and discover what’s next.

One of the most valuable parts of that experience is the opportunity to get behind the wheel. This year, more than 50 vehicles across gas, hybrid and electric powertrains will be available for hands-on test ride and drives on indoor and outdoor tracks, giving visitors a rare chance to feel how different models handle, accelerate and perform, all in one place and without the pressure of a dealership visit. Outdoor routes let guests experience vehicles in real driving conditions, while indoor tracks make it easy to compare several options back-to-back. Off-road-themed courses showcase capability and performance over rugged terrain. Dedicated test environments highlight technology, handling and ride quality. There is no substitute for how much you learn once you’re in the driver’s seat.

“The auto show brings everyone from first-time buyers to lifelong enthusiasts into one space where they can explore, compare, and dream,” said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. “It’s the only place where you can sit inside a dozen or more different vehicles from different brands in a single afternoon, talk to experts, and really find what fits your life.”

That convenience is key. In an era when most people start their shopping journey online, the show turns research from pixels into real-life experiences. You can see how a car feels to sit in, test how the controls work, and check whether the design and size match you and your lifestyle, all without sales pressure trying to accelerate the conversation.

“Online tools are great for narrowing things down,” Toennies added. “But the show is where people connect emotionally. They get that moment of, ‘Oh, this is the one.’”LA Auto Show has been a Los Angeles tradition for more than a century, and while it’s a major stage for global debuts and design showcases, it’s always been centered on the visitor experience. Each year across the Thanksgiving holiday week, hundreds of thousands arrive and are ready to make a day of it. Shoppers wander from one display to the next, phones out to capture favorites and to take notes. Enthusiasts trade stories, debate design details, and peek under hoods to see what’s changed. Kids eyes light up from celebrity cars to motorsport racecars”

“The show is such a tradition for so many people,” Toennies said. “We see generations come together. Parents who came when they were kids now bring their own children to see what’s new. It’s more than a car show; it’s an experience.”

That emphasis on hands-on experience extends well beyond the test tracks. At LA Auto Show, every part of the environment is designed to help visitors learn, explore and make confident choices without the sales pressure that often comes with a trip to the dealership. Guests can climb inside vehicles to get a feel for interior space, technology and comfort. They can try out infotainment systems, explore driver-assistance and the latest safety features and understand how new powertrains and connectivity tools fit into their daily lives.

Equally valuable is the direct access to knowledgeable product specialists. These experts are there to educate, not sell, ready to walk you through features, explain differences between trim levels, or answer questions about safety ratings, charging infrastructure, towing capacity, and more. Many manufacturers also share details about current sales and lease programs, rebates and seasonal incentives, giving visitors insight into real-world pricing and ownership options before they ever step into a showroom.

The result is a low-pressure, highly informative environment where shoppers can take their time, ask every question, and build a clear understanding of their options. Whether you’re comparing compact SUVs for a growing family, exploring hybrid and plug-in models for your daily commute, or searching for a performance car that excites you every time you press the accelerator, LA Auto Show gives you the tools and time to make the right decision. It’s also a rare chance to compare all types of vehicles in one place and walk away knowing which ones truly fit your needs, lifestyle and budget.

If you’re planning a visit, a little preparation can make it even more valuable. Bring a shortlist of vehicles you’re interested in, take photos and notes as you explore, and don’t hesitate to ask questions. Many visitors leave with their decision already made or with a much clearer idea of what they want – it’s often a different vehicle than the one they thought they would choose.

And this year promises to be the most exciting show in recent memory. Organizers expect the largest number of participating manufacturers since before the pandemic, with several returning to Los Angeles and others expanding their displays to showcase full lineups and special debuts.

“That’s what makes this year so special,” Toennies said. “The energy from the industry is incredible right now. The brands are eager to reconnect with people face to face, to show what they’ve been working on, and to remind everyone why they love cars in the first place.”

When the doors open this November, the Los Angeles Auto Show will once again prove why it’s more than an exhibition. It’s a celebration of motion, aesthetics, and possibilities and still the smartest and most enjoyable way to find your next ride.

