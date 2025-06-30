Los Angeles Social Media Firm Snap Acquires Calendar App Saturn

Los Angeles-based Snap Inc. acquired Saturn, a calendar app for high school and college students. Terms were not disclosed, but nearly 30 full-time Saturn employees will join the company as part of the acquisition.

Saturn was founded by Dylan Diamond, who serves as its CEO, and Max Baron, who serves as COO. It had previously raised capital from high-profile investors for its shareable calendar app. It billed itself as the first calendar for high school and supports rotation calendars, block schedules, lunch waves and modified schedules. As initial users graduated, it added features to support college students.

Information for this article was sourced from Saturn.