Advertisement
Banking & Finance

Los Angeles Social Media Firm Snap Acquires Calendar App Saturn

Snap social media company logo on a sign
(gguy - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Los Angeles-based Snap Inc. acquired Saturn, a calendar app for high school and college students. Terms were not disclosed, but nearly 30 full-time Saturn employees will join the company as part of the acquisition.

Saturn was founded by Dylan Diamond, who serves as its CEO, and Max Baron, who serves as COO. It had previously raised capital from high-profile investors for its shareable calendar app. It billed itself as the first calendar for high school and supports rotation calendars, block schedules, lunch waves and modified schedules. As initial users graduated, it added features to support college students.

Information for this article was sourced from Saturn.

Advertisement

More Business Updates

Banking & FinanceMergers & Acquisitions
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
Advertisement