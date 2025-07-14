Advertisement
DÔEN Raises Series A Round to Support Global Expansion

By David NusbaumContributor 

DÔEN, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand, raised a Series A funding round led by Silas Capital. The brand is known for its feminine silhouettes, commitment to impact environmental responsibility and women-first ethos. Before this round, it had raised about $1 million in outside capital and has organically grown to $100 million in revenue.

The brand, founded by California-born sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, launched in 2016 as a digitally native fashion brand. Its first collection offered women’s dresses, knits and tops, footwear and children’s wear. Since then, it has evolved into a full lifestyle brand, having introduced categories including outerwear, denim, swim, tees, sleep & loungewear, delicates and a home capsule. DÔEN currently operates seven brick-and-mortar locations, including recent openings in Marin and Nantucket, Mass.

“This has been a long time in the making, as our top priority was finding a partner who aligns with our values and long-term vision for growing DÔEN,” said Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and chief executive of DÔEN, in a statement. “Silas Capital has a strong track record of supporting authentic, organic community building and helping their portfolio companies scale in thoughtful, sustainable ways.”

The funding round represents a key milestone in the company’s continued growth and global expansion. The company was advised by Beverly Hills-based Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP on the funding round.

“It has been a distinct privilege to advise DÔEN – a woman-founded and women-led company – since its early days,” said Vanja Habekovic, Ervin Cohen & Jessup partner, who led the deal team.

Information for this article was sourced from DÔEN.

