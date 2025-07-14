Private Equity Firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Closed $3.6 Billion Fund

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners closed a $3.6-billion fund that exceeded targets. The LLCP Fund VII received strong support from its existing investor base as well as a diverse set of new institutional investors. The company has raised more than $4 billion of capital across its platform in the last two years, including substantial co-investment capital.

“We are extremely pleased with the immense support for Fund VII, which reflects considerable trust and strong conviction in LLCP’s proven strategy and team. The global investment community recognizes LLCP’s ability to generate substantial deployment and realization volume for our limited partners in the current market environment,” said Matthew Frankel, managing partner of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, in a statement.

The firm has executed more than $4.6 billion of realizations over the past three years through numerous successful sale transactions, including Encore Fire Protection, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Law Business Research and Hand & Stone.

Advertisement

Fund VII will focus on investing in market-leading, middle-market businesses, with a focus on sectors including franchising, business services, education and training, and engineered products. The Fund has already completed several platform investments – All4, Schülerhilfe and USA Water – and expects to close its fourth platform this month.

Information for this article was sourced from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.