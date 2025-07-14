Smoked Meat Deal

Monogram Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion in assets under management, reacquired Western Smokehouse Partners, a contract manufacturer of premium, better-for-you meat sticks.

“We partnered with the son of the family to build the team and build additional facilities,” said Jared Stein, co-founder of Monogram and chairman at Western. “We’re seven years in, but it feels like a brand-new investment.”

Originally, Monogram helped the company scale from a single location to five facilities over a four-and-a-half-year period. It sold a majority of the business to AUA in 2023 but kept a 21% stake. Two years later, it reacquired the entirety of the business outright and expects to have seven facilities in operation by year-end.

Advertisement

Western marks Monogram’s 39th investment and one of the most successful investments in the firm’s history. The company has grown backed by consumer trends which favor high-protein, low-sugar and on-the-go snacks, further amplified by GLP-1-driven health awareness. Over the last five years, sales have increased more than sevenfold, bolstered by the commercialization of breakthrough product innovation, including zero-sugar sticks and mini sticks.

Monogram’s investments include the healthy soda brand Olipop. It was an investor in Chewy.com, which was sold to PetSmart for $3.3 billion.

Information for this article was sourced from Monogram Capital Partners.