Smoked Meat Deal

By David NusbaumContributor 
Jared Stein

Monogram Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion in assets under management, reacquired Western Smokehouse Partners, a contract manufacturer of premium, better-for-you meat sticks.

“We partnered with the son of the family to build the team and build additional facilities,” said Jared Stein, co-founder of Monogram and chairman at Western. “We’re seven years in, but it feels like a brand-new investment.”

Originally, Monogram helped the company scale from a single location to five facilities over a four-and-a-half-year period. It sold a majority of the business to AUA in 2023 but kept a 21% stake. Two years later, it reacquired the entirety of the business outright and expects to have seven facilities in operation by year-end.

Western marks Monogram’s 39th investment and one of the most successful investments in the firm’s history. The company has grown backed by consumer trends which favor high-protein, low-sugar and on-the-go snacks, further amplified by GLP-1-driven health awareness. Over the last five years, sales have increased more than sevenfold, bolstered by the commercialization of breakthrough product innovation, including zero-sugar sticks and mini sticks.

Monogram’s investments include the healthy soda brand Olipop. It was an investor in Chewy.com, which was sold to PetSmart for $3.3 billion.

Information for this article was sourced from Monogram Capital Partners.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
