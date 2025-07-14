Other Half Raises $3-Million Seed Round for Pet Health

Other Half, a Los Angeles-based pet wellness brand, raised $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Willow Growth, with participation from Habitat Ventures and Off Leash Capital.

The company was founded by AJ Patel, who previously founded and helped build Zesty Paws into one of the most recognized names in pet wellness. He founded the company with Mike Watts.

“We’ve been inside this category long enough to understand the real challenges pets and their owners face – and where legacy brands fall short,” said AJ Patel, co-founder of Other Half, in a statement.

The new capital will be used to grow the company’s product pipeline, make strategic hires across marketing and product development, and scale the brand’s direct-to-consumer and Amazon presence.

The company was launched in November 2024.

Information for this article was sourced from Other Half.