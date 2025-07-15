Steve Aoki Launches Venture-Focused Aoki Labs

Global DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki launched Aoki Labs to fund investments at the intersection of entertainment, wellness, consumer innovation and longevity.

“This is about channeling the same energy and curiosity I’ve brought to music into a new chapter – one focused on investing in things that make life better,” said Aoki, in a statement. “Whether it’s longevity, mental performance or culture-shifting consumer brands, I want to help build the future I want to live in and create a better world for future generations. That means backing founders and companies who share that passion and purpose.”

Aoki has been a private investor for decades and was an early investor in Uber and Pinterest. Aoki Labs formalizes these efforts into a structured investment vehicle. He will work alongside founding partners and his longtime managers Matt Colon and Dougie Bohay, with Tashi Nakanishi serving as the CEO. Nakanishi brings deep venture experience, having co-founded Dreamers VC with Keisuke Honda and Will Smith, and launched X&KSK, alongside one of Japan’s first influencer-led investment vehicles.

“This fund reflects a serious commitment to long-term value for founders, for culture and for human health,” said Nakanishi, in a statement.

Aoki Labs’ early portfolio includes Audio Media Grading (a collectibles grading company founded by Aoki in 2022), Mantel (Alex Ohanian’s content and community platform for collectors), Freaks of Nature (Kelly Slater’s skincare line) and Neuro (functional gum and mints for energy and focus). Aoki has also invested in Sanzo, an Asian-inspired sparkling water, and focuses on AAPI-led ventures across wellness and lifestyle with a mission to expand access and amplify diverse voices in venture.

Information for this article was sourced from Aoki Labs.