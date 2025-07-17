Chris Edmonds Joins City National Bank as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial and National Corporate Banking

City National Bank has announced the appointment of Chris Edmonds as executive vice president, head of Commercial and National Corporate Banking, where he will lead the strategy and execution across the bank’s middle market and large corporate client segments nationwide.

In this role, he will be responsible for driving business growth, deepening client relationships and guiding high-performing teams across key markets. Edmonds has more than 20 years of financial services industry experience and a solid track record of delivering results. Edmonds will be based in Los Angeles and Orange County and reports to Joe Yurosek, president of commercial banking.

Most recently, Edmonds was executive vice president and executive director of Commercial Banking at Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (doing business as California Bank & Trust) since 2019. In that role, he led a team of more than 100 professionals and managed over $5 billion in loan commitments. Edmonds began his career there as a credit analyst in 2009 and advanced through several leadership positions.

“Chris’ deep industry experience and strong client focus will help us grow our commercial banking business and deliver exceptional value to clients across the country,” said Yurosek. “He will be instrumental in strengthening our team as we expand our capabilities and deepen our client relationships. He is a solid leader, and I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to build a best-in-class commercial banking team.”

Before joining California Bank & Trust, Edmonds held roles in investment banking with Citigroup Global Markets & Structured Debt and equity investments with Allied Capital, which was later acquired by Ares Capital.

In addition to his professional work, Edmonds is deeply involved in the community. He currently serves as treasurer for the Roundtable of Orange County and has held board and leadership roles with several nonprofit organizations, where he has focused on financial oversight, strategic planning, governance and talent recruitment. During Friday nights in the spring and fall, he serves as the defensive coordinator for his daughter’s flag football team.

Information sourced from City National Bank. To learn more, contact media@cnb.com.