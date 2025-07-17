CIM Group Hires Veteran Financial Services Executive Paul Weisenfeld

Los Angeles-based CIM Group has announced that distinguished financial services leader Paul Weisenfeld has joined the firm as head of national accounts as it continues to grow its Private Wealth Group.

With more than 30 years of experience in wealth management, asset management and the development and distribution of both traditional and alternative investment products, Weisenfeld will lead CIM Group’s National Accounts team in expanding the firm’s footprint in the private wealth space.

In this new role, he will focus on cultivating and deepening key partnerships across wirehouses, broker-dealers, RIAs and independent financial advisors while driving product placement and spearheading strategic growth initiatives. His strong track record includes designing and executing innovative product strategies and scaling national distribution efforts.

“I’m thrilled to join CIM Group, a forward-thinking firm that is committed to delivering value through partnership and innovation,” said Weisenfeld. “Returning to this space with the opportunity to lead an exceptional national accounts team during such a pivotal time is both inspiring and energizing. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and provide innovative solutions across real estate, infrastructure and credit for our clients.”

Weisenfeld most recently served as senior relationship manager at Allspring Global Investments, where he played a significant role in elevating the firm’s industry profile as a newly independent firm, led distribution efforts around the launch of ETFs, and helped double sales three years in a row at a strategically important wealth management partner. Previously, he led the Key Accounts team at Wells Fargo Asset Management and held senior distribution roles at Legg Mason, overseeing the firm’s largest wealth management partnership and the launch of its first retail real estate alternative investment offering.

Earlier in his career, Weisenfeld was a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he launched and managed the intermediary asset management business. He also served as managing director at Morgan Stanley, overseeing mutual funds, ETFs and 529 plans, and as COO of Investments at Citigroup Global Wealth Management.

“Paul brings unmatched expertise and deep industry relationships that are essential in today’s complex wealth environment. His leadership as Head of National Accounts will be instrumental as we broaden our reach in delivering innovative solutions to our partners and clients,” said Barry Schanker, managing director, head of Private Wealth at CIM Group.

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact karen@diehlcommunications.com.