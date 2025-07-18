Advertisement
Beverly Hills Startup Kartel.ai Raises $2 Million Seed Round

By David Nusbaum 

Kartel.ai, a Beverly Hills-based startup focused on creative media, launched with $2 million in funding from Fourward Ventures and Connetic Ventures. The company is focused on an AI-enhanced production pipeline for the content economy.

Brands, studios and agencies can call a dedicated phone number and talk through a project or work with a team of producers to utilize an AI-enhanced intake system. They will then match with a Kartel-vetted artist to produce a finished video or campaign within a matter of days.

The founding team includes Luke Perterson and Ben Kusin. Kartel also operates a studio in Santa Monica, run by Ryan Tomlinson, a former brand strategist for Earth One and advisor to the U.S. Space Force.

Information for this article was sourced from Kartel.AI.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
