Beverly Hills Startup Kartel.ai Raises $2 Million Seed Round

Kartel.ai, a Beverly Hills-based startup focused on creative media, launched with $2 million in funding from Fourward Ventures and Connetic Ventures. The company is focused on an AI-enhanced production pipeline for the content economy.

Brands, studios and agencies can call a dedicated phone number and talk through a project or work with a team of producers to utilize an AI-enhanced intake system. They will then match with a Kartel-vetted artist to produce a finished video or campaign within a matter of days.

The founding team includes Luke Perterson and Ben Kusin. Kartel also operates a studio in Santa Monica, run by Ryan Tomlinson, a former brand strategist for Earth One and advisor to the U.S. Space Force.

