El Segundo Investment Advisory Firm Kaye Capital Management Acquired

By David NusbaumContributor 

Modern Wealth Management, a registered investment advisor based in Monterey, reached an asset purchase agreement with El Segundo-based Kaye Capital Management, a fee-only registered investment advisor with over $700 million in assets under management and an additional $300 million in assets under advisement. With this transaction, Modern Wealth surpassed $8.5 billion in assets under management and completed its fourth acquisition of 2025.

“Kaye Capital Management joining Modern Wealth marks another significant milestone as we deepen our reach in California, strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive wealth and retirement solutions for individuals and corporations in one of the nation’s most sophisticated markets,” said Jason Gordo, co‑founder and president of Modern Wealth, in a statement.

Kaye Capital Management executives Ken Watten and David Hilton both joined Modern Wealth as managing directors.

Information for this article was sourced from Modern Wealth Management.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
