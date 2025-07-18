El Segundo Investment Advisory Firm Kaye Capital Management Acquired

Modern Wealth Management, a registered investment advisor based in Monterey, reached an asset purchase agreement with El Segundo-based Kaye Capital Management, a fee-only registered investment advisor with over $700 million in assets under management and an additional $300 million in assets under advisement. With this transaction, Modern Wealth surpassed $8.5 billion in assets under management and completed its fourth acquisition of 2025.

“Kaye Capital Management joining Modern Wealth marks another significant milestone as we deepen our reach in California, strengthening our ability to deliver comprehensive wealth and retirement solutions for individuals and corporations in one of the nation’s most sophisticated markets,” said Jason Gordo, co‑founder and president of Modern Wealth, in a statement.

Kaye Capital Management executives Ken Watten and David Hilton both joined Modern Wealth as managing directors.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Modern Wealth Management.