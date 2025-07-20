Advertisement
Santa Monica’s Reflect Orbital Raises $20 Million for Sunlight on Demand

By David NusbaumContributor 

Reflect Orbital, a Santa Monica-based space tech company, raised a $20-million Series A round to accelerate development of its satellite constellation designed to deliver sunlight on demand. The round was led by Lux Capital, with participation from Sequoia Capital and Starship Ventures.

“Lux backs some of the most impressive hardware companies out there, and they share our vision. We couldn’t ask for better partners to join us in creating the future of light and energy, and together, we’ll get our first lux on the ground,” said Ben Nowack, chief executive of Reflect Orbital, in a statement.

