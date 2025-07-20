Ron Meraz to Join Citi as Wealth Regional Director

David Poole, the head of U.S. wealth management at Citi, has shared that Ron Meraz will be joining the Citi leadership team as wealth regional director of California/Nevada.

Meraz joins from Merrill Lynch and is a well-known, seasoned industry leader who started his three-decade career as a financial advisor, quickly reaching the management ranks. He brings a reputation for outstanding client and industry connections with broad experience across the Southwestern United States. He will oversee Citi’s local wealth teams across more than 275 branches and help accelerate its growth strategy by optimizing productivity, driving investments and maximizing referral opportunities.

Meraz will officially join Citi in August while Frank Consalo, head of national sales, will continue to oversee Citi’s California market in the interim.