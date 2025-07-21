Manhattan Beach Private Equity Firm Acquired Copenhagen Cement Firm

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, a Manhattan Beach-based private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, announced the acquisition of FLSmidth Cement from FLSmidth & Co. A/S. through an affiliate in a deal valued at approximately $170 million.

FLSmidth Cement is a solutions provider for the cement production industry, focused on providing aftermarket parts and services as well as new and replacement equipment to cement plants around the globe. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has manufacturing locations in North America, Europe and Asia.

“We are honored to be the trusted partner for FLSmidth Cement on this highly complex transaction. We strive to be the buyer of choice for corporate sellers, with the ability to seamlessly complete cross-border transactions,” said Chris Sznewajs, managing partner of Pacific Avenue, in a statement.

FLSmidth Cement’s offerings and expertise span the cement value chain from entry to exit of the production plant. Specifically, it offers a wide array of production equipment and software, including crushers, mills, kilns, feeders, loading systems, pneumatic conveyers and automation controls.

J.P. Morgan served as the M&A advisor, McDermott Will & Emery served as the legal advisor, and KPMG provided accounting and tax services to Pacific Avenue Capital Management. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Information for this article was sourced from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.