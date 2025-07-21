Los Angeles Software Firm Rwazi Raises $12 Million Series A Round

Rwazi co-founders Joseph Rutakangwa (left) and Eric Sewankambo (right), following the company’s $12M Series A to accelerate its AI copilot.

Rwazi Inc., a software development firm headquartered in Los Angeles, raised a $12-million Series A funding to develop a simulation engine and decision copilot to replace “gut calls.”

“For decades, decisions have been driven by instinct. But gut calls are expensive and in today’s market, they’re dangerous,” said Joseph Rutakangwa, chief executive and co-founder of Rwazi, in a statement. “This raise lets us put a real-time AI copilot in the hands of every decision-maker so teams can move faster, smarter and with total clarity.”

Rwazi captures real-time consumer activity shared directly and voluntarily at a massive scale. That precision powers a new kind of intelligence system that helps teams detect shifts early, simulate outcomes, and act with speed and confidence.

The system receives constant data. The company already analyzes billions of behavioral signals across demographics, markets and products. The funding will be used to expand Rwazi’s simulation capabilities, global data infrastructure and enhance its AI copilot’s ability to contextualize and recommend next best moves across functions.

Information for this article was sourced from Rwazi.