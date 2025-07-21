Steric and Simex Partner to Blend Science and Spirits for the Mexican Beverage Industry

Steric’s Technology to Be Delivered by Trusted Industrial Leader Simex

Culver City-based Steric and Simex (Industrial Systems of Mexico, SA de CV) have announced a strategic partnership to bring Steric’s award-winning spirits processing technology to Mexico’s rapidly growing tequila and spirits market.

This alliance gives Steric direct representation in Guadalajara – Mexico’s tequila heartland – while leveraging Simex’s deep industry ties and expert sales team to expand access to Steric’s additive-free, flavor-enhancing process.

“We saw in Steric a shared commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Carlos Nazario, president of Simex. “This partnership enables us to offer distillers a transformative solution that elevates product quality without compromising tradition.”

Steric’s scalable electromagnetic process enhances flavor, aroma and mouthfeel without the use of chemicals or costly methods. Through Simex’s established client base, producers across the region can now improve product quality and consistency at scale.

“This is a key step in our global expansion,” said Dan Huntsberger, chief revenue officer at Steric. “Simex’s trusted reputation and regional expertise make them the perfect partner to bring our technology to one of the world’s most iconic spirits markets.”

Steric is the developer of the Steric Process, a patent-pending, electromagnetic energy-based solution that transforms wine and spirits at the molecular level.

Simex provides high-tech process solutions to Mexico’s food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Information sourced from Steric. To learn more, contact media@steric.com.