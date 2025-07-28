Hadrian Raises $260 Million to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

Hadrian, a Torrance-based advanced manufacturing company building AI-powered factories, received $260 million in Series C financing led by existing investors Founders Fund and Lux Capital and a factory expansion loan facility arranged by Morgan Stanley. It will use the investment to expand operations in California and Arizona with new manufacturing space, expanded research and development capacity, and dedicated teams focused on shipbuilding and naval defense production. With its “Factories-as-a-Service” model, Hadrian can rapidly scale production across key Department of Defense areas, such as munitions, shipbuilding and other high-priority programs.

“America cannot afford to lose another generation of industrial capacity,” said Chris Power, chief executive and founder of Hadrian, in a statement. “We’re building the factories that will secure American leadership in advanced manufacturing and create new jobs here in the United States.”

It plans to build a large-scale production facility and software hub spanning approximately 270,000 square feet in Arizona and initiated a search for a 400,000-square-foot corporate and R&D headquarters. Both facilities are expected to come online by year-end.

Cooley advised Hadrian on the funding round as well as its previous $117-million funding round in February 2024.

Information for this article was sourced from Hadrian.