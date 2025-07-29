Boulevard Raises $80-Million Series D Round

Boulevard, a provider of the client experience platform for appointment-based, self-care businesses, raised $80 million in Series D funding led by JMI Equity, a growth equity firm focused on investments in software companies, with continued participation from Index Ventures and VMG Partners.

“We’re ecstatic about the opportunity to collaborate with the team at JMI Equity and benefit from their extensive experience helping vertical SaaS companies grow and create generational brands,” said Matt Danna, chief executive and co-founder of Boulevard, in a statement.

Boulevard leverages artificial intelligence to analyze booking patterns, appointment durations, and provider availability to suggest the most efficient appointment times. It is utilized by more than 40,000 professionals in 5,000 self-care businesses to book more than 2 million monthly appointments and process nearly $5 billion in payments annually. Revenue has increased by more than 500% since its last funding round in 2022.

Information for this article was sourced from Boulevard.