Transom Capital Completes Acquisition of SigmaTron International

Los Angeles investment firm Transom Capital Group acquired SigmaTron International, a global electronic manufacturing services provider, at an enterprise value of $83 million. With the acquisition, the Elk Grove, Ill.-based company ceased trading as a public company.

“Through this take-private, we see significant opportunities to enhance SigmaTron’s sales, operations, and profitability and to drive further growth through strategic M&A. With seven global manufacturing facilities, including five in North America, SigmaTron is uniquely positioned to navigate today’s macroeconomic and tariff environment while continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions to its customers,” said Conor Davenport, managing director at Transom, in a statement. “This investment reflects Transom’s commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses, and we look forward to helping SigmaTron accelerate operational excellence and capture new industry opportunities.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom. Lincoln International served as exclusive financial advisor to SigmaTron; Greenberg Traurig LLP and Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC served as legal advisors to SigmaTron.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Transom Capital Partners.