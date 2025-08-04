Advertisement
Transom Capital Completes Acquisition of SigmaTron International

Los Angeles investment firm Transom Capital Group acquired SigmaTron International, a global electronic manufacturing services provider, at an enterprise value of $83 million. With the acquisition, the Elk Grove, Ill.-based company ceased trading as a public company.

“Through this take-private, we see significant opportunities to enhance SigmaTron’s sales, operations, and profitability and to drive further growth through strategic M&A. With seven global manufacturing facilities, including five in North America, SigmaTron is uniquely positioned to navigate today’s macroeconomic and tariff environment while continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions to its customers,” said Conor Davenport, managing director at Transom, in a statement. “This investment reflects Transom’s commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses, and we look forward to helping SigmaTron accelerate operational excellence and capture new industry opportunities.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom. Lincoln International served as exclusive financial advisor to SigmaTron; Greenberg Traurig LLP and Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC served as legal advisors to SigmaTron.

Information for this article was sourced from Transom Capital Partners.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
