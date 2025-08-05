Sonim Technologies to be Acquired by Social Mobile

San Diego-based Sonim Technologies Inc. agreed to be acquired by Social Mobile in a transaction valued at $20 million, including a $5 million potential earn-out in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This acquisition expands Social Mobile’s footprint in the purpose-built enterprise mobility market. Sonim’s expertise in mission-critical mobile solutions complements Social Mobile’s custom enterprise mobility offerings, creating a powerful synergy to deliver innovative, secure and scalable solutions for customers worldwide.

“By combining Social Mobile’s resources and expertise with Sonim’s strong foundation, we are well-positioned to grow the brand and deliver even greater value to Sonim’s customers. Together, we will expand product portfolios, enhance service capabilities and drive innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stakeholders,” said Robert Morcos, chief executive of Social Mobile, in a statement.

Roth Capital is serving as financial adviser, and Venable LLC is serving as legal counsel to Sonim Technologies Inc. Blank Rome LLP is serving as legal counsel to Social Mobile.

Information for this article was sourced from Social Mobile.