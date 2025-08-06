NCP Coatings Acquires Glyptal, Expanding Reach in Electrical Insulating Systems and Automotive Engine Coatings

Century Park Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, has announced that its portfolio company, NCP Coatings LLC, has acquired Glyptal Inc., a long-standing manufacturer of high-performance insulating enamel technologies serving the electrical and automotive sectors.

This transaction marks NCP Coatings’ first strategic acquisition since Century Park partnered with the company and represents a key step in a shared vision to build a leading platform in the industrial coatings space. The acquisition of Glyptal enhances NCP’s product capabilities, expands its reach into complementary end markets and deepens its presence in the high-performance, specialty coatings segment.

Doug Mattscheck, CEO of NCP Coatings, commented, “Acquiring Glyptal is a meaningful and strategic step forward for NCP. Glyptal’s legacy in the electrical coatings space aligns well with our vision to expand into specialty industrial segments where technical performance matters most. This acquisition complements our portfolio, extends our reach into new applications and signals our intent to continue scaling the business through technology-led growth. We’re excited to welcome Glyptal into the NCP family.”

Glyptal will continue to operate under its well-established brand, with operations and support functions being integrated into NCP Coatings’ headquarters. The transition will be supported by Glyptal’s existing ownership, which will remain involved during the integration period to ensure continuity.

“We are proud to support NCP Coatings in this highly strategic acquisition,” said Tony Trevino, partner at Century Park Capital Partners. “Glyptal’s specialized product offerings and long-standing customer relationships align perfectly with NCP’s core strengths. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to investing in differentiated, technology-driven businesses with strong growth potential.”

The former owners of Glyptal commented, “After decades of serving our customers with products we deeply believe in, we’re proud to transition Glyptal to NCP Coatings, a company with shared values of technical excellence and customer focus. We are confident they will continue to build on Glyptal’s legacy and bring new opportunities to the brand and its customers.”

Information sourced from Businesswire. Learn more by contacting mminnaugh@cpclp.com.