Japanese Investment Firm Makes Strategic Investment in Los Angeles Fashion Materials Developer Ambercycle

Japanese investment fund Goldwin Play Earth Fund, which is co-managed by Goldwin Venture Partners Inc. and Ignition Point Venture Partners Inc., announced a strategic investment in Ambercycle Inc., a Los Angeles-based material innovation company that is focused on the fashion industry.

The investment marks a milestone collaboration for Ambercycle, as its branded material “cycora” enters the Japanese market, recognized as one of the world’s most technical and quality-focused textile markets for the first time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ambercycle had previously raised $21.6 million in a Series A round that closed in 2022.

Ambercycle is decarbonizing the global apparel sector with its proprietary molecular regeneration technology. Its award-winning flagship material is a premium regenerated polyester made entirely from textile waste and designed to enable environmental integrity without compromising quality or performance.

“Bringing cycora to Japan offers a great opportunity to reach a market known for its precision, craftsmanship and technical innovation,” said Shay Sethi, co-founder and chief executive of Ambercycle, in a statement. “Goldwin’s commitment to intentional design and material harmony mirrors our own, and together we’re showing that circularity isn’t a distant future – it’s a new standard with solutions being built right now.”

A limited quantity of cycora will be featured in Goldwin’s upcoming Fall/Winter collection, with both companies currently co-developing products for a full-scale launch in the Fall/Winter 2027 season.

Information for this article was sourced from AmberCycle.