Japanese Investment Firm Makes Strategic Investment in Los Angeles Fashion Materials Developer Ambercycle

blue knitted stretch fabric
(ZhouLi/Lili.Q - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Japanese investment fund Goldwin Play Earth Fund, which is co-managed by Goldwin Venture Partners Inc. and Ignition Point Venture Partners Inc., announced a strategic investment in Ambercycle Inc., a Los Angeles-based material innovation company that is focused on the fashion industry.

The investment marks a milestone collaboration for Ambercycle, as its branded material “cycora” enters the Japanese market, recognized as one of the world’s most technical and quality-focused textile markets for the first time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ambercycle had previously raised $21.6 million in a Series A round that closed in 2022.

Ambercycle is decarbonizing the global apparel sector with its proprietary molecular regeneration technology. Its award-winning flagship material is a premium regenerated polyester made entirely from textile waste and designed to enable environmental integrity without compromising quality or performance.

“Bringing cycora to Japan offers a great opportunity to reach a market known for its precision, craftsmanship and technical innovation,” said Shay Sethi, co-founder and chief executive of Ambercycle, in a statement. “Goldwin’s commitment to intentional design and material harmony mirrors our own, and together we’re showing that circularity isn’t a distant future – it’s a new standard with solutions being built right now.”

A limited quantity of cycora will be featured in Goldwin’s upcoming Fall/Winter collection, with both companies currently co-developing products for a full-scale launch in the Fall/Winter 2027 season.

Information for this article was sourced from AmberCycle.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
