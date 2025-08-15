On-Demand Childcare Marketplace Bumo Raises $10 Million Seed Round

Bumo, an on-demand childcare marketplace, raised $10 million in seed funding led by True Ventures and Offline Ventures with participation from Goodwater Capital and Marketplace Capital. Angel investors Jennifer Carolan, influencer Rachel Barnes, actress Jamie Chung, Ellen Chen, Karina Kruse and Vanessa Dew also contributed.

The company was originally founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Joan Nguyen and Chriselle Lim from their personal struggles as working mothers in search of flexible, high-quality childcare solutions. Its origins include a physical co-working space with on-site childcare, but the company adapted during the pandemic to create a virtual learning platform called BumoBrain to address urgent childcare needs. It then expanded in 2024 with an on-demand childcare marketplace, offering instant booking capabilities and eliminating subscription fees to fulfill the increasing need for accessible and flexible childcare options.

“Our goal is to establish Bumo as the leading infrastructure for flexible childcare,” said Joan Nguyen, co-founder and chief executive of Bumo, in a statement. “We want Bumo to be as integral to family life as Airbnb, Uber and Instacart are in their respective fields. This funding empowers us to scale our operations and broaden our reach into new markets.”

Advertisement

The company is currently operating in nearly 200 cities spanning from Orange County through Los Angeles to the Bay Area. It has facilitated nearly half a million hours of childcare services booked. The platform offers 17,000 searchable programs and now camps for school-age children, catering to children aged 0-17.

“When we met Joan, we saw a rare combination of vision, operational excellence and deep empathy for parents,” said Tony Conrad, partner at True Ventures, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Bumo.