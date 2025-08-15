Advertisement
Banking & Finance

Culver City Plant-Based Food Manufacturer Daring Foods Acquired by Australian Firm

A view of a hand dipping a plant-based chicken nugget
By David NusbaumContributor 

Daring Foods, a Culver City-based food manufacturer focused on plant-based meat substitutes, was acquired by Australian firm V2food for an undisclosed amount. The company had generated annual revenue of about $30 million from products sold in thousands of stores that include major grocers Whole Foods and Walmart.

“Daring has built an incredible, consumer-loved brand with strong reach across the U.S., and combining that with our food technology creates immediate opportunities to accelerate our mission to be one of the global leaders in plant-based protein,” said Tim York, chief executive of V2food, in a statement.

The company was founded in 2018 and raised more than $120 million to develop and expand its product line. It reached a valuation of $329 million in 2021.

Information for this article was sourced from V2food.

FINANCE, Mergers & Acquisitions
David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.
