Woodland Hills Firm Call Criteria Acquired by Capacity for AI Call Center Support

Capacity, a St. Louis-based AI-powered support automation platform for contact centers, announced the acquisition of Woodland Hills-based Call Criteria. The strategic acquisition expands Capacity’s capabilities in quality assurance automation and speech analytics. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Companies are under pressure to improve customer experiences while cutting costs. With Call Criteria, we’re strengthening our platform to deliver faster, more personalized and fully automated support,” said David Karandish, chief executive of Capacity, in a statement.

More than 20,000 businesses rely on Capacity’s AI support automation platform to grow revenue, cut costs and improve customer satisfaction across channels. The acquisition of Call Criteria signals a significant commitment to delivering the fully integrated tech stack large-scale organizations need to provide superior support.

“Traditional QA is slow and subjective,” said Ryan Stomel, chief executive of Call Criteria, in a statement. “Together with Capacity, we’re automating QA to drive meaningful improvements in every customer interaction.”

Stomel will join Capacity following the acquisition.

Information for this article was sourced from Call Criteria.