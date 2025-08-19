Irvine-based MeridianLink to go Private in $2-Billion Transaction

Irvine-based MeridianLink Inc., a provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, entered into an agreement to be acquired by funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners LP in an all-cash transaction that values MeridianLink at an enterprise value of approximately $2 billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, MeridianLink will become a private company. MeridianLink shareholders will receive $20.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own. That represents a premium of approximately 26% over the closing price of MeridianLink shares as of August 8, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement.

“Today’s announcement is a strong endorsement of our leading digital lending platform that serves nearly 2,000 community financial institutions and reporting agencies,” Larry Katz, president and chief executive-designate of MeridianLink, said in a statement. “Together with Centerbridge, we will unlock the potential of this company by accelerating product innovation, harnessing the power of AI and data, and enhancing the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.”

The MeridianLink Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, MeridianLink’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The private company will remain headquartered in Irvine.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as lead financial advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor to MeridianLink. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC also served as a financial advisor to MeridianLink. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to MeridianLink.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Centerbridge, and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as its legal counsel. Kekst CNC is serving as strategic communications advisor to Centerbridge.

Information for this article was sourced from MeridianLink Inc.