Space Kinetic Raises $12-Million Seed Round for Space Missile Defense

Costa Mesa-based CerraCap Ventures invested in the seed round of Space Kinetic Corp., a cleared U.S. national security innovator headquartered in Albuquerque. The space and missile defense company raised $12 million in seed funding led by Balerion Space Ventures with support from Industrious Ventures, Marque Ventures, UP.Abundance, Backswing Ventures, NM Vintage Fund, Abo Empire and CerraCap Ventures.

It was founded in 2022 by Scott Ziegler and Ryan Sullivan based on a garage-built prototype and with a springboard from the New Mexico Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Space Kinetic’s core innovation is a patented, propellant-free electromechanical system that deploys a diverse range of smaller payloads at high velocities from a host satellite without firing a thruster.

“Space Kinetic emerged as a compelling investment in the multi-billion-dollar space superiority and missile defense mission markets, an arena shaped by rising geopolitical tensions and the urgent need for scalable defense architectures,” said Abhi Mukherjee, operating partner at CerraCap Ventures, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from CerraCap Ventures.