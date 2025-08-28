Albina Hinrichsen joins Citi Private Bank’s Beverly Hills office as investment counselor

Albina Hinrichsen has joined Citi Private Bank‘s Beverly Hills Office as a director/investment counselor. She brings over 20 years of experience in private banking and the broader financial industry.

She delivers comprehensive wealth management solutions to high-net-worth clients and family offices, offering integrated strategic advice and execution across traditional and alternative investments.

Before joining Citi, Hinrichsen was a portfolio manager at TIAA, managing high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients and previously advised trusts, foundations and endowments at Wells Fargo. Earlier in her career, she worked at TD Securities in New York City on the sales and trading treasury desk, serving institutional clients and sovereign banks. She began her career at Goldman Sachs in New York on the fixed income repo desk, providing overnight liquidity solutions for the firm.

Hinrichsen earned her B.B.A. in Finance and Investments from Baruch College, magna cum laude, and her M.B.A. from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations as well as a Sustainable Investing Certificate from the CFA Institute and is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

