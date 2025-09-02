Los Angeles Investment Advisor Evoke Announces Partnership with MAI Capital Management

A pair of independent registered investment advisors struck a strategic partnership that will manage $60 billion across more than 30 offices nationwide. Los Angeles-based Evoke Advisors announced a partnership with Cleveland-based MAI Capital Management that is expected to close by the fourth quarter.

“We founded Evoke with a clear vision to create a client-focused organization,” said David Hou, co-founder and managing partner at Evoke. “After an in-depth search process, we decided that joining forces with MAI gives our team the scale and resources to deepen our offerings while preserving the vision that brought us to this point.”

As a result of the transaction, Evoke’s team will add significant capabilities to MAI, bolstering its ability to deliver highly customized wealth management and institutional consulting services. Clients of both firms can benefit from a broader, more integrated platform of services, including financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, family office capabilities and institutional consulting.

Advertisement

“As our industry continues to evolve, growth is about far more than scale – it is about enhancing capabilities and providing the highest level of service possible for our clients,” said Rick Buoncore, chairman and chief executive of MAI, in a statement. “This strategic partnership cements MAI as a destination firm by leveraging Evoke’s distinguished team, along with our own people and differentiators.”

AO Shearman is serving as legal counsel to MAI. Ardea Partners LP is serving as the exclusive financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray is serving as legal counsel to Evoke.

Information for this article was sourced from Evoke Advisors.