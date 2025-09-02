SpinLaunch Closes $30 Million Round for Satellite Broadband Constellation Development

SpinLaunch, a Long Beach space technology company, closed a $30 million funding round that includes new investment from existing investors, including lead investor ATW Partners, as well as the previously announced strategic investment from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The company will use the funding for the development and commercialization of Meridian Space, its low-earth orbit satellite broadband constellation.

“From technical milestones to collaboration with early adopters, the continued backing of insiders and partners like Kongsberg underscores the credibility of our approach and the progress we’ve made,” said Massimiliano Ladovaz, chief executive of SpinLaunch, in a statement.

This latest capital infusion advances the company toward its first customer link in the second half of 2026. Early commercial traction signals growing demand for a cost-efficient, lower-earth orbit satcom system with open architecture that is purpose-built to deliver flexibility, seamless integration and long-term value for customers.

“We chose to partner with SpinLaunch because we saw a bold vision backed by a uniquely capable team,” said Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from SpinLaunch.